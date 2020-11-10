Organizers have canceled the public viewing and associated events for the arrival of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree that had been set for today, Tuesday, in Montrose.
There will be no viewing opportunity this afternoon, as had been originally planned and announced. The tree, harvested from the local forest, is expected to pass through town Wednesday.
According to information from the City of Montrose, residents can view the motorcade Wednesday at about 12:15 p.m., as the tree is escorted north down Townsend Avenue toward Grand Junction.
The city is encouraging people who see the tree to take photos and post them to social media. Tag @City_of_Montrose for Instagram and @CityofMontroseCO for Facebook. The Montrose Visitor Center , 107 S. Cascade Ave., will have swag with commemorative goodies available for pick up starting Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., while supplies last.
For up-to-date info and viewing opportunities, visit tinyurl.com/USCapitolTree.
