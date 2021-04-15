Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Gunnison River flows have dropped off quickly over the last few days and there is a need for more water in the Gunnison River at the Redlands Canal and at the Gunnison Tunnel.
Therefore, releases from the Aspinall Unit began being increased by 200 cubic feet per second Thursday afternoon, continuing until Friday morning, when the tunnel was to divert another 200 cfs.The remaining water not diverted by the tunnel will travel down river to the Redlands Canal.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently below the baseflow target of 790 cfs. River flows are expected to stay below the baseflow target for the next week.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gage, is 790 cfs for April.
Currently, diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel are 900 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 400 cfs. After these release changes, diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel will be 1,000 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be around 700 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact:
Erik Knight at 970-248-0629, e-mail eknight@usbr.gov;
Ryan Christianson at 970-248-0652, email rchristianson@usbr.gov.
