Diversions to the Gunnison Tunnel will be ramping up for the irrigation season and releases from the Aspinall Unit will be adjusted to keep Gunnison River flows near the current level of 400 cubic feet per second (cfs). There could be fluctuations in the river throughout the day whenever tunnel diversions increase.
On Wednesday, testing of the Crystal power plant will result in a brief period of high flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon and Gunnison Gorge. Crystal releases will be increased up to 1,700 cfs over a couple hours before decreasing back to the current release rate.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently above the baseflow target of 790 cfs. River flows are expected to stay above the baseflow target for the foreseeable future.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 790 cfs for March.
Ddiversions into the Gunnison Tunnel on Monday were 400 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon were about 400 cfs. As Tunnel diversions increase, flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are expected to stay near 400 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629 or e-mail at eknight@usbr.gov.
