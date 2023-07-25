The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that it has resolved a complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) against Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs, a hotel located in Ouray, related to its rooms and other facilities that are inaccessible to individuals with physical disabilities.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office received a complaint that Twin Peaks failed to make its facilities readily accessible to an individual with a terminal illness who had trouble walking and navigating stairs.
Twin Peaks, which has only one mobility-accessible guest room on the first floor of the hotel, placed the complainant in a second-floor room that does not have an elevator. As a result, the complainant was very limited in his ability to enter and leave his hotel room during his stay, and the complainant’s family had to make significant adjustments to their plans because of the inaccessible accommodations.
The ADA requires that places of public accommodation, such as hotels, make their facilities readily accessible to and usable by individuals with physical disabilities.
To resolve the complaint, Twin Peaks agreed to pay the complainant $3,000 and make changes to its existing rooms, hot springs pools, dining and common areas, and other facilities to make them accessible to individuals with disabilities.
In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will monitor future renovations and the planned construction of a new hotel building to ensure that Twin Peaks complies with the ADA’s design and construction standards.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone