The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that it has resolved a complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) against Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs, a hotel located in Ouray, related to its rooms and other facilities that are inaccessible to individuals with physical disabilities. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office received a complaint that Twin Peaks failed to make its facilities readily accessible to an individual with a terminal illness who had trouble walking and navigating stairs. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?