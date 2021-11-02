Montrose residents saw banking options temporarily reduced, with the closures of the Wells Fargo branch on South Townsend Avenue and the Bank of the West’s local branch on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Both closures are expected to be temporary.
Wells Fargo, which earlier this year permanently closed its East Main Street branch, was expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 3, and was closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages. The bank staff could not comment as to what prompted the staffing shortage. On Tuesday, deposit services were available through the ATM and payments that needed to post that day could be deposited through the night drop-off box.
Bank of the West in Montrose is expected to be closed for the rest of the week, according to bank information.
Calls to the Montrose number rolled over to the Gunnison branch on Tuesday. The reasons for the closure and anticipated reopen date were not available. Bank staff referred the Montrose Daily Press to the corporate media relations office, which did not immediately respond to a phone call and email.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone