Police are treating the deaths of two individuals found dead in a home on Sara Lee Lane on Wednesday as suspicious.
Because of the earliness of the investigation, they have not said why.
The identities of the deceased are pending notification of their next of kin. Cause and manner of death has not been released.
“It’s still early on. We’ve concluded the investigation of the scene itself,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said Thursday, adding that additional investigation is taking place as officers probe the evidence at the scene.
Police responded to the home in the 2100 block of Sara Lee Lane, located in the Fox Meadows subdivision, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Responding officers assessed the situation and a decision was made to bring in Special Weapons and Tactics teams from Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
Neighborhood resident Will Louis was headed to work Wednesday when police officers stopped him and told him he would have to remain inside. At first, it did not appear as though anything was happening, but then Louis watched SWAT teams and armored vehicles arrive.
“They were giving them commands to come out of the house and nobody responded. It was kind of exciting, but kind of scary,” Louis said Thursday.
Louis said he thought a man and his son lived at the residence, but he did not know them well.
“It was crazy, crazy,” he said. “You just never know when these things will happen.”
Smith would not say how authorities were initially contacted or provide details of the SWAT response, owing to the newness of the investigation.
Access to the neighborhood was opened up again Wednesday afternoon. Police remained on the scene overnight.
In a statement, the MPD thanked assisting agencies, including the MCSO, as well as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which provided local investigators with equipment to photograph and diagram the scene.
“We would also like to thank residents in the area of the incident for their patience and support as personnel on scene conducted their work,” the statement reads.
