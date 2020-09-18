A pair of downtown parking lots will close beginning Monday, Sept. 21 for resurfacing and repairs. The two city-owned lots are located on North First Street in the 300 and 500 blocks and are used for public downtown parking.
The lots will undergo a cleaning and crack sealing process to strengthen the road surface before they are resurfaced and new parking spaces are striped. The lots are scheduled for reopening by the end of day Thursday, Oct. 8.
Alternate parking can be found in lots located at the corner of North Second Street and Cascade Avenue and South First Street next to Centennial Plaza. In addition, parking can also be found at the corner of North Selig Avenue and North First Street and in the 200 Block of North First Street behind Auto Zone.
The lot in the 300 block is part of the Block 93 Alley redevelopment project. The plan involves transforming the alley into a flexible event space and parking area for food trucks where power and outdoor seating will be provided. Art including murals and sculptures will also be part of the redevelopment.
The lot located at Uncompahgre Avenue in the 500 block of North First Street serves as a general downtown parking lot. This lot is being improved as part of regular maintenance as well as to create economies of scale for the patching and resurfacing project.
More information about these projects will be released once it becomes available.
For project updates visit MoveMo.CO.
