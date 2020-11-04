The 6.8-acre Coal Creek Fire was discovered in West Elk Wilderness on Tuesday evening. It is located about a quarter mile from Rock Springs off the Coal Mesa Trail 451, and approximately 5 miles northeast of Soap Creek Campground. Helicopter crews are currently suppressing the fire.
Further reconnaissance disclosed a second fire, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of the Coal Creek Fire.
The second fire, Poison Spring Fire, has grown to 69 acres. Ground crews are working to suppress the fire with aviation support providing water drops to cool the fire’s edge. Due to adjacent fire hazards, Gunnison District Ranger Matthew McComb has issued a closure of the Coal Mesa Trail 451 until further notice.
Both fires are burning in rugged terrain through grass, aspen trees and some conifers. Suppression operations are progressing well. The start of the fires is still under investigation.
