Montrose High School seniors Natalie Hernandez and Andrew Jutten are among the list of students recently selected for the distinguished 2023 Daniels Scholarship Program.
According to the Daniels Fund, as selected Daniels Scholars, Hernandez and Jutten will both, receive up to $100,000 over four years towards their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need. Daniels Scholars may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the United States. "Students are selected for their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving the community, and academic potential.”
The Daniels Fund believes that investing in education is one of the most effective ways to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. The program seeks to support young people who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership, and a commitment to giving back to their communities.
Montrose County School District (MCSD) is proud to have two of its own students selected for this program and wishes them both the best of luck as they pursue their academic and career goals. MCSD congratulates Natalie and Andrew, their families, and all the Montrose schools and educators that helped them on the path toward this prestigious and highly competitive accomplishment.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone