Montrose High School seniors Natalie Hernandez and Andrew Jutten are among the list of  students recently selected for the distinguished 2023 Daniels Scholarship Program. 

According to the Daniels Fund, as selected Daniels Scholars, Hernandez and Jutten will both, receive up to  $100,000 over four years towards their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need. Daniels Scholars  may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the United States. "Students are selected for their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving the  community, and academic potential.” 



