U.S. 50 project will extend into next year

Road safety work on U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canyon, will stretch into next summer, project coordinators and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
Work at Little Blue Creek Canyon was estimated to last for two years when it started in 2020. The project, 30 miles from Montrose, is delayed because of extended closures of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last year, when heavy flooding and slides closed and damaged the interstate.
During those times, the U.S. 50 project was suspended so that the highway could be used as an alternate route.
The Little Blue Creek project is improving 4 miles of road between mile points 123 and 127, by widening travel lanes with two, 4-foot-wide shoulders. Road closure is required so that crews can complete rock-blasting.
Traffic impacts through July 2023 (with the project area open late fall to early spring for winter construction break):
• Alternating one-way lane daytime closures will be Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
• Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.
• US 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from Friday at 7:30 p.m. – Monday at 6:30 a.m.
Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 35 minutes to one hour. Plan travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
The U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project is a partnership with the Federal Highway Administration and CDOT. Funding for the $40 million project is provided by a $20 million grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program, with CDOT providing the matching $20 million. The project is also in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.
