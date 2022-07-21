U.S. 50 project will extend into next year

Roadwork in Little Blue Creek Canyon, U.S. 50, east of Montrose, will continue into summer of 2023.

 (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Road safety work on U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canyon, will stretch into next summer, project coordinators and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

Work at Little Blue Creek Canyon was estimated to last for two years when it started in 2020. The project, 30 miles from Montrose, is delayed because of extended closures of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last year, when heavy flooding and slides closed and damaged the interstate.



