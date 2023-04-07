The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction will resume work on the U.S. 550 resurfacing project on April 17.

The project will improve 22 miles of U.S. 550 from mile point 93.8, north of Ouray, to MP 115.6, just south of Colona. 



