The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction will resume work on the U.S. 550 resurfacing project on April 17.
The project will improve 22 miles of U.S. 550 from mile point 93.8, north of Ouray, to MP 115.6, just south of Colona.
Crews will finish shouldering, top mat paving and final striping from Ridgway to Colona and install new signs and delineators from Ouray to Colona. The project has an anticipated completion date of June.
During the past 2022 construction season crews performed culvert maintenance, lane widening, lane level paving and shouldering. Top mat paving and approaches have been completed from Ridgway to Ouray. An additional work zone was located south of Ouray at Bear Creek tunnel (MP 90 to 91) where crews replaced concrete panel approaches at each end of the tunnel.
The new asphalt will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, provide a smoother road surface and will add durability by increasing the resistance of ruts and road damage. This will allow for a smoother and safer drive for motorists.
Other benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public. The former standard height of guardrail was 27 inches.
Traffic impacts
Motorists should plan for one-lane alternating traffic, 20-minute delays and a reduced speed limit Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Travelers should be aware of another road construction project taking place on U.S. 550 just north of this project, south of Montrose. Motorists may experience additional delays in this work zone and should allow themselves extra time when driving between Montrose and Ouray.
Project information
For additional information about this project:
• Call the project information line at 970-456-1481
