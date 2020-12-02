As we near the lighting of the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and the Secretary’s Companion Tree from Colorado, we’d like to invite you to join the virtual party and continue to engage and share the final journey of the GMUG’s gift to D.C.
* Join the U.S. Speaker of the House, Architect of the Capitol, Chief Vicki Christiansen, and members of the Colorado Congressional Delegation for the lighting of the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the GMUG, December 2, 5 p.m. ET/3 p.m. MST. Click here, then select the video thumbnail of the lighting under the “Live Now,” to view the lighting of the 50th tree from the USDA Forest Service to the American people.
The Engelmann spruce was harvested from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests south of Montrose on Nov. 5. On its cross country journey to Washington, D.C., the tree made tour stops in Ouray, Grand Junction, Paonia, Gunnison, Salida, Denver, Burlington and North Carolina before arriving in the nation's capitol on Nov. 20.
Other ways to engage and join the fun:
* Try our Instagram filter! Visit the @USCapitolTree on Instagram or search for “U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree" in the Instagram filter gallery to try the Christmas Tree filter!
* Be a part of the Mosaic Christmas tree – Click here to submit a photo to be included in the 2020 mosaic. The photo can be of you or your family - whatever you choose. Together, our individual stories will create one big picture that documents our shared joy and shows we are all in this together!
* The GMUG had the pleasure of being part of a special episode of America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell. Join us for the premier, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. MT on Rocky Mountain PBS – America's Forests with Chuck Leavell: Capitol Christmas Tree Special. On this special episode, Chuck travels to Colorado to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the US Capitol Christmas Tree. Chuck follows the tree from selecting to cutting to celebrating it as it travels on a whistlestop tour of Colorado on its way to the lighting ceremony in Washington, DC. Chuck also learns about the multiple uses of this winter wonderland while horseback riding with three USDA Forest Service employees. Like thousands of citizens across the United States, Chuck cuts down a Christmas tree, and delivers it to an elementary school in Olathe Colorado where children have been busy making ornaments that will grace the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Beginning Friday, Dec. 18, the episode will be available for streaming online at https://vimeo.com/americasforests.
* Visit the new Capitol Christmas Tree Learning Module for Parents and Teachers!
* Last but not least, check out the Woodsy Owl Experience Your Nature Coloring Sheets – Woodsy Owl invites you to celebrate the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree with this special edition coloring activity for kids and kids at heart. Download, print and decorate four different versions.
