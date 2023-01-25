The Colorado Water Conservation Board unanimously approved the finalized 2023 Colorado Water Plan.

First released in 2015, the Water Plan provides a comprehensive framework to guide collaborative action from water partners, agencies, and Coloradans. From securing supplies that provide safe drinking water to improving farm irrigation to rehabilitating streams — the 2023 Water Plan targets specific, key actions to contribute to a stronger, more water-resilient Colorado.



