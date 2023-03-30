Warning of “uncontrollable” snow conditions, Ouray County urges backcountry recreationalists and others to use extreme caution on County Road 361 (Camp Bird Road) beyond the Angel Creek campground, pending avalanche mitigation.

Effective immediately, Ouray County is attempting to contract with a highly qualified forecasting and mitigation company for avalanche control the remainder of the winter/spring season. Also, the county is trying to contract for assistance with maintenance operations in this area once avalanche mitigation is done.



