Warning of “uncontrollable” snow conditions, Ouray County urges backcountry recreationalists and others to use extreme caution on County Road 361 (Camp Bird Road) beyond the Angel Creek campground, pending avalanche mitigation.
Effective immediately, Ouray County is attempting to contract with a highly qualified forecasting and mitigation company for avalanche control the remainder of the winter/spring season. Also, the county is trying to contract for assistance with maintenance operations in this area once avalanche mitigation is done.
Ouray County commissioners met earlier this week with the road and bridge staff there to discuss conditions on Camp Bird Road and winter maintenance. Although Camp Bird is not designated on the county’s winter maintenance route beyond the Senator Gulch gate, Ouray County’s road and bridge crews are taking on limited maintenance there, for the rest of the winter/spring season. Either the crews or the contractor, once secured, will take on the maintenance, and in a manner that will leave enough snow for snowmobiles and other uses.
The county hasn’t yet scheduled full clearing of the road.
The limited road maintenance beyond Senator Gulch gate will not start before thorough avalanche mitigation is done; thereafter, it depends on available county resources. Private vehicle traffic beyond the gate will be prohibited as of April 4, and until such time that the gate is open to the public.
Ouray Silver Mine completed the most recent avalanche mitigation work on Feb. 17; no further work has been done since then and Ouray County says the snow conditions are considered “uncontrollable.”
County officials strongly urge the public to check avalanche conditions before venturing into the backcountry, where travel is at personal risk. Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center at avalanche.state.co.us, or call 303-499-9650.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone