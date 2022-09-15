Youth advocates are well aware of the challenges facing those who do not have the same coping mechanisms and support as their peers. The question is, what is to be done about it?

The answer is not clear-cut — and it will not come from only one source, Carlton Mason, executive director of Youth and Family Advocacy Services 7th Judicial District, said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?