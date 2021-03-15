Authorities in Limon, on the eastern plains of Colorado, have found and recovered a Montrose teen who was missing and considered endangered, based on information she might have been abducted.
The Montrose Police Department began looking for the 17-year-old, after she left her home to go to work on Sunday, but never arrived. Working with the FBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol, the MPD was able to provide leads to other agencies and the Limon Police Department spotted the girl’s vehicle on the outskirts of that town late Monday morning.
They conducted a high-risk traffic stop in coordination with the state patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, because of information that the teen could have been abducted, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. She was found alone in the vehicle and unharmed.
“She’s safe. That’s all that matters right now,” Hall said. “We can assure the public we don’t believe anyone else is in danger, or that the public in general is in danger.”
The teen was taken into protective custody without incident and her parents were notified.
“You can’t imagine the relief that they experienced,” Halll said. “It was a fantastic team effort between the FBI, CBI and CSP, and all of our local agency partners. I think the teamwork displayed this morning was ultimately what led to her being recovered safely, along with all the shares we received from the public on social media.”
The MPD’s Facebook post about the missing teen was shared more than 1,100 times, which helped facilitate her location and recovery. Officers had been searching for her since Sunday and kicked into even higher gear upon receiving information that she might have been abducted. Because of the ongoing investigation, Hall declined to say what that information had been.
“She’s safe and unharmed. That’s what counts. It’s been a long time, if ever, that I can remember the Montrose Police Department having a case like this,” he said.
“We’re so happy it turned into a successful conclusion. We have a great investigations team at the police department.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.