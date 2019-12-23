Residents in the area around Brown Road and Columbia Way can return to their homes after police say they secured the area and apprehended two male suspects. The area has been deemed safe.
No other people are suspected in the incident, which, according to Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, police first responded to as a "shots fired" call. The two suspects are in custody for "trespassing and obstruction," according to a post from the City of Montrose.
One suspect also had an extraditable warrant out of Delta County, according to the city.
At around 4:11 p.m., there were still armed officers in the neighborhood who had the roads blocked at Brown and Spruce. Hall said officers had set up perimeters around two separate houses — one on Brown Road and one on Columbia Way.
There is no word on why those houses were surrounded. The city said it would release further updates tomorrow. Dec. 24.
The situation is ongoing, and the Montrose Daily Press will update this post as more information becomes available.
