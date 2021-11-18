The search for a woman who was forcefully removed from a home on South San Juan Avenue Wednesday evening continued well into the night, with no leads as to her whereabouts or those of her alleged kidnapper, Tre Glenn Richardson.
Angela Oneill, 41, was at last report considered missing and endangered. Richardson, 27, is considered armed and dangerous, although police said there is no evidence suggesting he had a weapon at the time he reportedly abducted Oneill.
Police said Oneill was at a home in the 100 block of South San Juan Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, when Richardson, with whom she had a previous relationship, showed up.
“We had a citizen who as at their residence with Ms. Oneill and our suspect, Tre Richardson, went into the house and forcibly pulled Ms. Oneill from the residence in front of this witness. This individual directly called us,” Montrose Police Department Chief Blaine Hall said Thursday evening, as the search for Oneill and Richardson continued.
Richardson allegedly forced Oneill from the home and into a vehicle, described as a 2003 dark blue-colored Ford Windstar minivan with silver trim on its lower quarter panels. At last report, the minivan bore the Colorado license plate CGX 453.
The Montrose Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are seeking Richardson on a warrant alleging first-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief and child abuse.
Richardson is a white male, 6-feet-4, 220 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, as well as several prominent face and hand tattoos.
Oneill is a white female, 5-feet-6, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
“We are very worried for her safety,” Hall said. “Anytime a situation happens as this one did … we are very worried. We hope to recover her safety. We are asking the public up and down the Western Slope, if they see a blue Ford Windstar with plates CGX 458, or an individual matching the description of Tre Richardson or Angela Oneill, to please call us immediately.”
Hall added that Richardson is “hard to miss” because of his tattoos and physical size.
People who think they see either Richardson or Oneill should call 911. Do not approach Richardson or attempt to apprehend him.
Anyone with information about the case can call dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Richardson has ties to the Grand Junction/Mesa County area, where, according to Hall, he is wanted on allegations of second-degree assault.
Police also said Richardson had been involved in an incident in another jurisdiction than Montrose in which a knife was used.
It was not immediately clear if this was the second-degree assault case.
“We suspect, although we do not have information he was armed during this (Montrose) incident, that the public should consider him armed and very dangerous,” Hall said.
Detectives have worked virtually nonstop since receiving the call about Oneill. Hall also requested assistance from the CBI, which issued a statewide alert Thursday morning.
“They have the tools to be able to send out a missing and endangered alert. That’s part of the process in investigating a case like this and alerting the public,” Hall said.
“Mr. Richardson is not a local in Montrose. He’s known to be in Montrose at times, but he is not a local in our area,” Hall added.
He thanked all assisting agencies and his detectives for their efforts and again offered thoughts for Oneill’s wellbeing.
“We’re just hoping for her safe return,” he said.
The above information reflects what was available as of deadline on Nov. 18.