UPDATE: The suspect in the Monday shooting in Paonia has been located and arrested, according to Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor. Watch this page for a full update.
___
ORIGINAL STORY
The Delta County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting another man in Paonia.
According to the agency, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in front of the Paradise Theatre in Paonia on Monday evening. The man was conscious and breathing; he reportedly alleged to investigators that Henry Russell, 35, also of Paonia, had shot him. Although the wounded man was found in Paonia, it was determined he was shot just outside of the city limits and that he had been given a ride to town.
The injured man was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction.
The DCSO was still searching for Russell as of late Tuesday morning. The agency's news release said Russell's vehicle, a 2014 Silver Ford F-150, had been found abandoned north of Delta on I Road, within the city limits of Delta, at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Russell is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact dispatch at 970-874-2015 or Delta Area Crimestoppers at 970-874-8810.
There is no general threat to the public and the shooting is not thought to have been random; rather, it appears to be an isolated incident possibly stemming from a "long history of issues" between the injured man and Russell, the DCSO said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.