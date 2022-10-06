A Montrose County woman is said to be recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder that was inflicted during an argument the evening of Oct. 6.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office detained a suspect, identified as Kristie Jones, 63. Jones was held on suspicion of attempted homicide, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon. Formal charges have not been filed.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said the suspect was arguing with another woman, 36, at her rural home in the 19600 block of Paradox Trail. Jones allegedly shot the other woman, who left the residence, drove away and called 911.
Deputies and emergency responders were paged out at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 6. They located the injured woman and took her to Montrose Regional Health. From there, she was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction in guarded but stable condition, Lillard said.
Deputies recovered a firearm under a search warrant. The investigation is in its early stages.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting in the 19000 block of Paradox Trail that left a 36-year-old woman injured Thursday, Oct. 6.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said another woman was being detained as part of the investigation as his office drew up a search warrant.
Lillard could not immediately confirm information about what might have led to the shooting, because the investigation had just begun.
The wounded woman was transported to a hospital, reportedly in stable condition on Thursday evening.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as information allows.
