New closure information has been released about closures for the highway safety improvements on U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canyon, 30 miles east of Montrose.

Of note, there will be a full daytime closure for 2.5 hours on Tuesday, April 11. This closure, from 2 – 4:30 p.m., is to allow for rock blasting. This closure had previously been scheduled for last Tuesday.



