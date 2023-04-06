New closure information has been released about closures for the highway safety improvements on U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canyon, 30 miles east of Montrose.
Of note, there will be a full daytime closure for 2.5 hours on Tuesday, April 11. This closure, from 2 – 4:30 p.m., is to allow for rock blasting. This closure had previously been scheduled for last Tuesday.
Additional restrictions/information follow.
April 10
8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.: No loads more than 10 feet wide, no loads longer than 80 feet. Open to one lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. Plan for long delays of around 35 – 45 minutes. No nighttime closures.
April 11
6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. No loads more than 10 feet wide, no loads longer than 80 feet. Open to one lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. Plan for long delays around 30 – 45 minutes. Again, the road is fully closed from 2 – 4:30 p.m. for rock blasting. From 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., alternating traffic open to one lane of traffic.
Emergency vehicle access to Arrowhead is accessible via Montrose, but no emergency vehicle access via Gunnison.
• Nighttime roadway closures:
April 11 -13
For the nights of Tuesday, April 11, Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13 – Nighttime closures will be in place from 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. for rock work.
April 12 - April 14
Alternating daytime traffic: 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. No loads more than 10 feet wide, no loads longer than 80 feet. Open to one lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. Plan for long delays around 35 – 45 minutes.
April 14 – April 17
The roadway is open to two-way traffic with no delays beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday through 8:30 a.m. Monday with no width or length restrictions.
Note: Two remaining full daytime closures will be announced 48 hours in advance and will include a single 2.5-hour daytime full closure for the shot and slope evaluation/scaling during non-peak non-commuting hours.These two dates have not been announced.
Please use caution when traveling through the project. Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 35 minutes to one hour. Plan your travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
Improvements are focused on safety on the important rural highway, including realignment and widening U.S. 50 to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot wide paved shoulders. This work is essential to improve safety for motorists traveling through Little Blue Creek Canyon, which currently has narrow lanes and sharp turns.
Lengthy closures are required in order to complete the project, as crews must conduct rock blasting and removal. ACC will continue to work in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division and the Colorado Department of Transportation to minimize impacts on local communities as much as possible.
Funding for the $40 million project is provided by a $20 million grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program, with CDOT providing the matching $20 million. The project is also in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service.
