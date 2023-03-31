Motorists headed down U.S. 50 through the construction zone at Little Blue Creek Canyon should be aware of a few changes April 3 - 9.
Of note, from 2 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, the project area will be closed to all traffic for rock blasting.
• Other information:
April 3
8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. - No loads greater than 10 feet wide; no loads longer than 80 feet. Open to one-lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. Plan for long delays of around 35 – 45 minutes. No nighttime closures.
April 4
6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. - No loads greater than 10 feet wide; no loads longer than 80 feet. Open to one-lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. Plan for long delays around 30 – 45 minutes delays. Again, full road closure 2 - 4:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. alternating traffic open to one lane of traffic. Emergency vehicle access to Arrowhead is accessible via Montrose, but no emergency vehicle access via Gunnison.
Nighttime roadway closures: April 4, 5, 6
For the nights of Tuesday, April 4, Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, nighttime closures will be in place from 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. for rock work.
April 5 - 7
Alternating daytime traffic: 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. No loads greater than 10 feet wide; no loads longer than 80 feet. Open to one-lane of traffic with two-way flagger operations throughout the day. Plan for long delays around 35 – 45 minutes delays.
April 7 – April 10
The roadway is open to two-way traffic with no delays beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday through 8:30 a.m. Monday with no width or length restrictions.
Note: Two remaining full daytime closures will be announced 48 hrs in advance and will include a single 2.5 hr daytime full closure for the shot and slope evaluation/scaling during non-peak non-commuting hours. These two dates have not been announced. Please use caution when traveling through the project.
Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 35 minutes to one hour. Plan your travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
