Motorists headed down U.S. 50 through the construction zone at Little Blue Creek Canyon should be aware of a few changes April 3 - 9.

Of note, from 2 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, the project area will be closed to all traffic for rock blasting.



