Efforts to locate a man wanted on a parole warrant stretched into the evening Friday, after the individual apparently bailed out of a vehicle during a pursuit.
Trayser Dybala, 19, was being sought on the warrant. He had not been located as of deadline Friday.
Multiple agencies scoured areas off U.S. 50 by Jay Jay Road, Menoken and South River Road, looking for any sign of him. Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen with rifles along the highway Friday afternoon, while others deployed to strategic areas.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said Dybala could be armed.
“There’s a strong possibility he’s armed with a handgun. We’re treating it as such,” Lillard said Friday afternoon, as he and others went door-to-door to alert nearby residents.
The sheriff’s office was acting out of caution on the possibility Dybala was armed, but said in a social media post authorities did not think he was a danger to the public.
Dybala’s criminal history since 2018 includes citations for contempt of court, failure to appear and aggravated motor vehicle theft (disposition unknown), according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s public records. The records also show an allegation of parole violation from June.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (street crimes unit) spotted Dybala riding in a Mercedes driven by another person Friday and, aware of his warrant, attempted to pull over the vehicle, Lillard said.
He said the driver, whose full name was not confirmed Friday by deadline, spotted the patrol unit and stomped on the gas, triggering a chase.
During the pursuit, Dybala apparently bailed out of the vehicle as it slowed near Jay Jay Road off U.S. 50. The Mercedes kept going and turned onto South River Road, headed toward Church Street in Olathe, so dispatchers informed the Olathe Police Department.
Chief Rogelio Pacheco was waiting when the Mercedes hit town; when its driver spotted him, he spun out, Lillard said.
The man then got out of the vehicle and ran, attempting to hide in the back of another person’s truck, Lillard said.
Pacheco arrested the man at gunpoint. Assisting him were Deputy Brannon Hassler, school resource officer in Olathe and Deputy Sam Gall.
Lillard said the driver faces possible charges of driving under suspension, reckless driving and eluding police.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators searched the area with help from the Colorado State Patrol, Montrose police officers and the Delta Police Department.
The DPD’s K-9 Raico and handler assisted because the MCSO’s own K-9 was too far away at the time of the call.
It was not known Friday whether Dybala was hiding in the search area, or if he had made his way out somehow, such as by catching a ride.
“It’s a vast area. There are a lot of cornfields and hemp fields in between,” Lillard said.
Dybala is described as 5-feet-8 with brown hair and brown eyes. If spotted, alert authorities immediately via 911. Do not attempt to contact.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
