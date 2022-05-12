Upstairs at Precedence, Donny Morales raising funds for man hurt in Hartman Bros. fire

When a fire broke out just feet from his back door April 20, the owner of Upstairs at Precedence was shocked to see nearby the Hartman Brothers up in flames.
But Jordan Carls and his partner Elizabeth “Eli” Bennett are turning their worry into action. With local musician Donny Morales and other volunteers, they are hosting a benefit concert on Saturday for Hartman employee Keith Dowell, who was severely hurt and remains hospitalized for the foreseeable future.
“We can help do something, so we have to. That’s half the reason the place (Precedence) is there, to help with the community as much as possible,” Carls said on Thursday.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at 511 E. Main St., with donations taken at the door.
The donations, along with bar sales from the night, will be donated to Dowell to help him and his wife Kellie offset spiraling medical costs, Kellie’s travel and lodging expenses and other needs. As well, a benefit account in Keith’s name has been established at NuVista Credit Union.
Keith Dowell at last report was being treated at UC Health in Denver. Carls, citing social media updates from Kellie Dowell, said Keith is battling complications along with the injuries and may remain in an intensive care burn unit for months. Kellie is staying at his side.
“If she can be there, she should be there. I don’t want her to have to come back here just because she has to work a 9 to 5,” Bennett said.
Expenses extend beyond medical costs and include those to which medical insurance does not apply, such as Kellie’s lodging costs.
Bennett knows the hidden expenses all too well.
“I myself was in ICU. The person who was with me had to pay for food, travel,” she said. Others had to help take care of her children and pets.
“She’s just up there trying to hold it together. The financial strain on a loved one is beyond belief. If we can do one thing and this is it, I just want to,” said Bennett.
“We’re here; we will do this anytime we can.”
Bennett and Carls found willing help in Morales and others who are making the benefit happen.
“I even went over and kissed him when he was playing at San Juan Brews to thank him,” Bennett said, adding that the way everyone is coming together to put on the show is heartwarming.
“We can do something. We have to do something,” she said.
“Everyone jumped on it instantly. People were beyond willing to help and support him in every way they could,” Carls said.
The April 20 fire apparently began after an explosion in the welding and supply shop, located on North First Street, behind Hartman’s medical supply storefront on Main. The medical supply store was unscathed and remains open for business.
Carls was at work just feet away when the fire broke out. He promptly got everyone out of his own building.
“That was horrifying, watching the cordoned-off zone slowly go from the buildings directly surrounding it (welding shop) to the next block, then two blocks out. It was fairly horrific watching the whole thing happen,” Carls said.
Montrose Fire Protection District, the police and other agencies were promptly on scene. A multi-faceted emergency confronted the responders: the fire; the large containers of flammable liquids on site; evacuations; traffic control and of course, assisting Dowell and four others who were injured.
Dowell’s injuries were the most severe. The others hurt, who included a firefighter, were released from the hospital after receiving treatment.
The fire is presumed accidental in nature, Fire Chief Tad Rowan reaffirmed Thursday. Because of extensive structural damage, it is unsafe to place investigators inside the burned-out shell of the welding and supply shop.
The fire district “has no concerns” that the blaze was in any way intentional, Rowan said, and all theories point to it being an accident. The fire district can for now only list the cause and point of origin as “undetermined,” however.
“It’s just not safe to put somebody in there to sift through the debris,” Rowan said, adding that officials might need to bring in experts in structural engineering to see if the building can be taken down without meaningfully disturbing the very contents investigators need to assess.
“We are not looking at any sort of criminal investigation here. The detailed cause and point of origin is going to the be responsibility of insurance investigators if they choose to pursue it further,” he said.
Rowan said the swift response and deployment of resources kept the main body of the fire from overheating the oxygen and liquid tanks outside of the Hartman buildings.
Carls is very much aware that, had those tanks gone up, the entire block or more would have likely been destroyed.
“The firefighters did beyond an amazing job saving that entire block,” he said.
“ … The welding facility is 10 feet from the back of my building. It was fairly tragic circumstances and if we can help in any way, we will.”
Precedence can be reached at 970-964-4707 (voicemail checked after 4 p.m.), on Facebook, online at precedenceproductions.com or by email at precedenceproductions@gmail.com
To donate directly to Dowell’s NuVista benefit account, mail a check with “Keith Dowell account” in memo line and a note to place it in the account, or stop by NuVista at 2711 Commercial Way, Montrose, and inform the teller you are donating to Keith Dowell. Bank information at 970-249-8813, option 4.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.