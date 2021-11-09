With just weeks to go, Montrose Community Dinners is scrambling for volunteers to put on its annual, free Thanksgiving dinner.
The dinner this year is by pick-up or delivery, both of which require registration in advance. Because of spiking COVID cases, the dinner’s board again decided against an in-person, sit-down meal of the sort that took place pre-pandemic. As in 2020, the meal will be mobile.
Putting on the meal — which traditionally feeds about 2,000 people in the space of just a few hours each Thanksgiving Day — requires a massive effort in the days leading up to the feast.
The dinner organizers still need about 50 to sign up as delivery drivers for Thanksgiving morning. They also need 200 shifts covered for the prep days prior to Thanksgiving and on the big day itself. Right now, Montrose Community Dinners has about 70 shifts covered.
Volunteers are needed for delivery; food prep; meal portioning and packaging, plus clean-up.
Prep work volunteers are needed to commit to shifts of a few hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the days leading up to Thanksgiving: Nov. 22, 23 and 24.
Volunteers need to have either a vaccination card or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to their shift. They do not need both, meal organizers stressed. COVID protocols are in place to protect the public and each other and are particularly important when preparing a public meal.
On Thanksgiving Day, volunteer drivers head out the doors of Friendship Hall with meals for deliveries between 9:30 and 11 a.m. People can also register to stop by and take a to-go meal. As usual, the fare is turkey and all the trimmings.
There is no charge for a meal, but Montrose Community Dinners relies on donations to feed friends and neighbors. Donations may be made at montrosecommunity dinners.com or by sending a check to P.O. Box 3540, Montrose CO 81402.
