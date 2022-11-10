Urgent plea for Thanksgiving meal volunteers

Linda McCarthy accepts a hand-delivered Thanksgiving Day meal from Blaine Hall in 2021. Meal organizers are well short of the volunteers needed for the event this year, and also must contend with higher food costs. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Food prices are up and volunteer numbers are down, prompting the Montrose Community Dinner to send out an SOS for the annual Thanksgiving Day meal.

“We need more volunteers, at least 165 more, for all the things we do,” Babs Schmerler, board member, said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

