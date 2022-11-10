Urgent plea for Thanksgiving meal volunteers

Linda McCarthy accepts a hand-delivered Thanksgiving Day meal from Blaine Hall in 2021. Meal organizers are well short of the volunteers needed for the event this year, and also must contend with higher food costs. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Food prices are up and volunteer numbers are down, prompting the Montrose Community Dinner to send out an SOS for the annual Thanksgiving Day meal.
“We need more volunteers, at least 165 more, for all the things we do,” Babs Schmerler, board member, said.
The organizers also need cash.
“We appreciate all donations we’ve gotten, but hope we can get some more. Food prices have really risen,” she said.
The annual event welcomes the entire community to a full Thanksgiving dinner, featuring turkey, ham, potatoes, corn, vegetables, bread and pie. The meal, funded by donations and sponsorships — underwritten by hundreds of volunteers contributing their labor — is offered for free.
It takes a lot to put food on the table for the 2,000 or so people who attend each year. The shopping list includes usually about 130 large turkeys (some of which are donated) and multiple orders of other fare, along with tableware and paper products.
“It’s quite a bit of food. If you think about how many turkeys and hams that you need for 2,000 meals, that’s quite a bit of food,” Schmerler said.
“We pretty much need just about everything,” by way of volunteers, she added.
Individuals, families and groups are invited to give some of their time on the holiday so everyone in the community can enjoy it. Tasks include food preparation during the week; service during the noon - 3 p.m. meal on Nov. 24 at Friendship Hall; circulating with beverages; set-up and clean-up work, plus a whole other set of volunteers to handle mobile meal deliveries earlier on Thanksgiving.
Families can also volunteer for the latter — and the children in those families can learn something beyond their own experience, too, Schmerler said: “That’ s been a really good experience for a lot of kids. Not everyone lives the way they do.”
COVID- 19 knocked the Thanksgiving community meal down to delivery or drive-up only in 2020 and 2021. This year, the board is bringing back in-person dining and will retain delivery options — to homes, as well as to workplaces for those who do not get the day off. (Whether for home or workplace delivery, you must request your meal by noon on Nov. 23.)
One part of the sit-down meal isn’t coming back this year: no dessert table, spread with dozens upon dozens of donated pies and baked goods. Instead, the organizers will send pumpkin pie with delivered meals and offer either pumpkin or pecan pie to those who dine in.
“Because of all the COVID restrictions, we’re not going to be able to accept home-baked goods, which we regret. But because COVID has changed our lives and things are just different, we’re just unable to do that at this point,” Schmerler said.
