Beginning Monday, April 4, regularly scheduled road closures associated with construction on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon 4-mile critical safety improvement project between Montrose and Gunnison (mile points 123 -127) are targeted to resume. These include weekday nighttime closures Monday through Thursday, depending on the weather.
Motorists should prepare for long delays during the opening roadway windows. Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 30 minutes to one hour. Motorists should plan for single lane closures, full roadway closures, reduced speed limits, and narrow roads. Significant delays are anticipated.
Full roadway closures will be Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Plan travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas. US 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from Friday at 5:30 p.m. – to Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Detour options during nighttime closures: When US 50 is closed, local passenger vehicles and small trucks can use Colorado Highway 92 as a local alternate route. All other trucks and recreation vehicles over 70 feet in length will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations. Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for a planned opening. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations. The CO 92 detour is for local traffic only and trucks less than 70' in length. No hazardous materials will be permitted on the detour.
Contact the project team for additional information about this project, including assistance for agricultural producers and residents of the Arrowhead community.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone