US 50 road full roadway closures will begin April 29

The Little Blue Creek Canyon project team on Monday announced that full roadway closures between mile posts 123 – MP 127 through Little Blue Creek Canyon will now take place on Thursday, April 29; the first closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. Regularly scheduled roadway closures will go into effect as posted on www.us50info.com at this time.
Motorists should prepare for long delays during the opening roadway windows and plan to take detour routes. Estimated delay times during roadway opening windows are between 30 minutes to one hour. US 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays from Friday at 5:30 p.m. – Monday at 8:30 a.m. Full roadway closures will be Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. Plan your travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas. Detour options during nighttime closures: When US 50 is closed, local passenger vehicles and small trucks can use Colorado Highway 92 as a local alternate route. All other trucks and recreation vehicles over 70 feet in length will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations. Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
CO 92 detour for local traffic only and trucks less than 70’ in length. No hazardous materials will be permitted on the detour.
For additional information about this project, including assistance for agricultural producers and residents of the Arrowhead community, contact the project team.
• Project hotline: 970-340-4333
• Project email: us50LittleBlue@gmail.com
• Project webpage: www.us50info.com
• Project text updates: Text us50 to 21000
• A text message notifications system is available for this project. Register for alerts by texting us50 to 21000; charges may apply.
