Motorists can expect weekday closures on portions of U.S. 550 between Silverton and Ouray, to accommodate work needed to reduce wildfire risk and to facilitate future power line reconstruction.
The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a permit for San Miguel Power Association to conduct vegetation clearing operations on US 550 Red Mountain Pass over the next few weeks.
Travelers will need to plan around two four-hour closures, weekdays in the mornings and afternoons between Silverton and Ouray. The highway will remain open overnight and on weekends.
It is closed 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; open from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. and closed again from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. May 2 - 6 and May 9 - 13.
The road is open on weekends. From May 16 -19 there will be intermittent 15-minute closures, except during the weekends. All work is weather-dependent.
Travel impacts
When departing Silverton, northbound the closure point will be located near Crystal Lake, milepoint 87. When departing Ouray, the southbound closure point will be just south of Ouray, milepoint 92.
The highway will remain open overnight and on weekends. If travelers cannot reach the closure points before the set closure times, they may consider the western alternate route via Colorado 145. Motorists are urged to take it slow and watch for flagging personnel and other workers on the roadway.
