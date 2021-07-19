Special to the Montrose Daily Press
San Miguel Power Association has postponed power line reconstruction work south of Ouray and is evaluating new dates for the construction.
For the time being, there will be no closures associated with this utility project on US 550 Red Mountain Pass.
For information about this utility project contact San Miguel Power Association.
• San Miguel Power Association: 970-626-5549
• San Miguel Project Website: www.smpa.com/content/red-mountain-electrical-reliability-and-broadband-improvement-project
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.