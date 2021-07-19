Special to the Montrose Daily Press

San Miguel Power Association has postponed power line reconstruction work south of Ouray and is evaluating new dates for the construction.

For the time being, there will be no closures associated with this utility project on US 550 Red Mountain Pass.

For information about this utility project contact San Miguel Power Association.

• San Miguel Power Association: 970-626-5549

• San Miguel Project Website: www.smpa.com/content/red-mountain-electrical-reliability-and-broadband-improvement-project

