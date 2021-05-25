U.S. 550 will be closed between Durango (starting near Purgatory Ski Resort) and Silverton on Saturday for the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.
People heading from Durango to Silverton or beyond are advised to leave Durango early, well in advance of the race start time of 8:30 a.m. The race winds up at about 1:30 p.m.
Likewise, travelers heading south out of Silverton, Ouray, Ridgway or Montrose on U.S. 550 should be aware the highway will be closed at Silverton. Motorists will not be permitted to continue southbound beyond Silverton after 8:30 a.m. The highway will reopen at 1:30 p.m.
Friends or family members who have plans to pick up cyclists in Silverton are advised to allow ample time when departing Durango, since vehicles must pass Purgatory Ski Resort (located 25 miles north of Durango) before the road closes at that location at 8:30 a.m.
Drivers are reminded and urged to watch for cyclists and drive safely for this event and other special events which may be taking place over the busy holiday weekend.
