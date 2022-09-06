Purchase Access

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests is seeking public comment on the proposed Mt. Emmons land exchange.

In this proposal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, would exchange three parcels of Federal land totaling 550 acres adjacent to the Keystone Mine approximately 3 miles west of Crested Butte in exchange for up to four parcels of land owned by the Mt. Emmons Mining Company (MEMC) totaling 646 acres located in Gunnison and Saguache counties.



