USFWS to initiate status review of gray wolf in Western US

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has greenlighted for further review petitions to list the gray wolf as threatened or endangered in the Western United States.
The finding triggers a comprehensive status review process.
OnJune 1, the USFWS received a petition (dated May 26) to list the gray wolf Northern Rocky Mountain Distinct Population Segment (DPS) or a new western U.S. DPS as a threatened or endangered species under the ESA. The Service received a second, similar petition on July 29. The Federal Register notice will serve as the 90-day finding for both petitions.
Under the ESA, a DPS is a portion of a species' or subspecies' population or range and is described geographically instead of biologically. The first petition proposes listing a Northern Rocky Mountain DPS consisting of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, the eastern one-third of Washington and Oregon, and a small portion of north-central Utah. Both petitions also propose some alternative Western U.S. DPS to include all, or part, of the Northern Rocky Mountain DPS states with the addition of California, Colorado, Nevada, and in one petition, northern Arizona.
The USFWS found the petitioners presented substantial information that potential increases in human-caused mortality may pose a threat to the gray wolf in the western U.S. The agency also found that new regulatory mechanisms in Idaho and Montana may be inadequate to address this threat. Therefore, it found that gray wolves in the western U.S. may warrant listing.
At least one conservation group celebrated news of the review. Western Watershed Project, which authored one of the petitions jointly submitted with 70 other groups, said wolves deserve immediate protections.
“While it is disappointing that the Service has decided not to implement the protections of the Endangered Species Act immediately on an emergency basis, as requested under a previous emergency listing petition, we expect that a thorough review of the best available science will show definitively that the gray wolf must be protected under the Endangered Species Act,” Western Watersheds Projects’ statement read.
“We urge the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct its review as quickly as possible, so that wolves rapidly receive the protections they desperately need.”
According to USFWS' announcement, substantial 90-day findings require only that the petitioner provide information that the proposed action may be warranted. The next steps for the USFWS include in-depth status reviews and analyses using the best available science and information to arrive at a 12-month finding on whether listing is warranted. If so, listing a species is done through a separate rulemaking process, with public notice and comment.
The public can submit relevant information to inform the in-depth status review through www.regulations.gov, Docket Number: FWS-HQ-ES-2021-0106, beginning Sept. 17, upon publication in the Federal Register and will include details on how to submit comments.
The 90-day finding (https://tinyurl.com/usfwswolffind) and petition review form (https://tinyurl.com/wolfreviewform) associated with this announcement are now available for review.
Information from USFWS news release and WWP statement.
