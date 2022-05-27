Amateur radio operators from the Montrose Amateur Radio Club is participating in the Museum Ships Weekend amateur radio event by putting the USS Montrose Memorial on the air.
Club members will operate an amateur radio station from near the ships memorial on South First Street, Montrose on June 4 and 5, as part of the world-wide event sponsored by the Battleship New Jersey Amateur Radio Station.
This is the fourth year that the USS Montrose Memorial will participate in this event.
The event encourages ham radio operators around the world to contact as many of the participating museum ships as possible, learn the history of the ships contacted, and commemorate both the ships and those who served upon them.
There are more than 70 ships from around the world participating in the event.
The USS Montrose Memorial, consisting of the ship's bell and an interpretative plaque, is located adjacent to Montrose City Hall.
The amateur radio station will be located on the street near the memorial and just west of the Montrose Police Department.
The public is encouraged to visit the station during the day Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. There will be an opportunity to learn about the USS Montrose, its history of service during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and to see amateur radio in operation.
For additional information, contact Lew French, 970-417-6142, visit www.nj2bb.org/museum or visit the Montrose Amateur Radio Club on Facebook.
Also on June 4, the radio club will hold its annual tailgate party at the Lions Pavilion, Confluence Park, Delta, from 8 - 11 a.m. Talk-in frequency for licensed hams is 147.195+ 107.2.
The tailgate party is an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade amateur radio equipment and socialize with area hams. (Tables for sellers cost $5 per table.)
Those interested in ham radio can learn more about the hobby and pick up some good equipment at a bargain price.
Admission is free and everyone is automatically entered for a door prize, although you must be present to win.
For more information, contact Steve Schroder at 970-201-5997.
