As part of its Summer Program Series, Ridgway State Park announces guest speaker Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, who is coming to the park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. (visitors center, Dutch Charlie entrance).
Lopez-Whiteskunk was born and raised in Southwestern Colorado and resides on the Ute Mountain Ute reservation. She is an enrolled member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Towaoc and spent 10 years in the information technology field, working for Chief Dull Knife College, the Southern Ute Indian, and Ute Mountain Ute Indian Tribes. In October of 2013, she was elected to serve as a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council.
At an early age, Lopez-Whiteskunk began to advocate for land, air, water, and animals, and strongly believes that the inner core of healing comes from the knowledge of our land and elders., She is a Master of Environmental Management candidate with Western Colorado University.
Most recently she was appointed by Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to serve on the Bears Ears National Monument Management Advisory Committee. She has also been employed by the Montezuma Land Conservancy as the Cross-Cultural Programs Manager. She serves on the Telluride Institute Board, Advisory Board for Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Torrey House Press Board, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance Board.
As an advisor for the Women of Bears Ears, she has traveled extensively throughout the country sharing the Ute culture through song, dance, and presentations. She is honored to continue to protect, preserve, and serve through education, creating a better understanding of our resources, culture, and beliefs— the greatest foundation for a better tomorrow.
