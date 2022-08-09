Purchase Access

As part of its Summer Program Series, Ridgway State Park announces guest speaker Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, who is coming to the park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. (visitors center, Dutch Charlie entrance).

Lopez-Whiteskunk was born and raised in Southwestern Colorado and resides on the Ute Mountain Ute reservation. She is an enrolled member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Towaoc and spent 10 years in the information technology field, working for Chief Dull Knife College, the Southern Ute Indian, and Ute Mountain Ute Indian Tribes. In October of 2013, she was elected to serve as a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council.



