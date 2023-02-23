VA Western Colorado Health Care System has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home Care re-accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on Jan. 10.
During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home Care standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, mental health programs, care of veterans in the home and rights and responsibilities of the veteran.
Out of 1,405 elements of performance, VA Western Colorado Health Care system scored a success rate of 97.5%.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The commission is informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” said Deborah Ryan, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission.
“We commend VA Western Colorado Health Care System for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”
“I am extremely proud of our organization and how well we did on the re-accreditation survey," said Executive Director Richard Salgueiro.
"I believe the astounding survey results reflect the excellent quality of care we have committed to providing our Veterans, and the dedication and hard work of our staff.”
