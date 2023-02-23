VA Western Colorado Health Care System has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home Care re-accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.



