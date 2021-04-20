The Veterans Affairs clinics in Montrose will be offering general surgery by appointment starting in May. This is a completely new service and we are proud to being it to our outer laying clinics. In the past, veterans would have to travel to Grand Junction for these kinds of appointments.

The following are the clinic days for  surgery:

Montrose (154 Colorado Ave., Suite A)

May 4, Dr. Steven O’Day( first Tuesday)

June 1, O’Day, (first Tuesday)

July 5 — No clinic, holiday

Aug. 2, O’Day,  (first Monday)

Sept. 6 — No clinic, holiday.

