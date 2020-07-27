The Western Region One Source is hosting a Veterans Administration (VA) Resource Tour event on July 29, from noon - 5 p.m., followed by a town hall meeting beginning at 6 p.m., 482 28 Road, in Grand Junction.
No appointment is necessary for the drop-in event.
Participating in outreach and partnering with the VA is one way the WROS is living their mission to “Serve Colorado’s Veteran, Military Members and their Families.”
The Resource Tour is intended to provide veterans and their support members an opportunity, free, in a neutral setting, to find, connect and ultimately engage in resources that improve the lives of all veterans and their families. The outreach event is a convenient way to have partnering and complimentary entities together in a single location. (Much like a job fair.)
Multiple vendors and veteran services organizations are participating.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at this event should contact Heather Benjamin, property administrator, by calling 970-257-3764.
Social distancing, masks and no hand shaking will be practiced at all public events and inside the WROS building by all DMVA West state staff and patrons. Masks are required to be worn inside the building due to the governor’s mandate.
