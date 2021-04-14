Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The VA Western Colorado Health Care System (WCHCS) in Grand Junction is actively recruiting caregivers for its Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program. The program provides eligible veterans the option to transition into a family setting when they can no longer live independently.
For veterans, MFHs are an affordable alternative to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. MFH caregivers are paid directly by a veteran or a veterans’ family or legal representative. The cost is based on a veteran’s care needs and financial resources.
Placement in a MFH is voluntary. The MFH Program helps match eligible veterans with approved homes and experienced caregivers who provide room and board, personal care, and 24-hour supervision. Veterans in the program also receive in-home medical visits from the WCHCS’s Home-Based Primary Care Team.
Interested caregivers (and any resident in the home over the age of 16) must obtain federal background checks. Approved MFH caregivers meet annual training requirements, are CPR/First Aid certified, and pass initial and yearly VA home safety inspections. The WCHCS MFH Program coordinator monitors and provides oversight of each MFH.
For more information about the MFH Program or determine if you qualify to be a MFH caregiver, please contact the WCHCS MFH coordinator at 970-242-0731 extension 2663.
