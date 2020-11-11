Three positions within the State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee will become vacant in December. Nominations are now being sought to fill these important positions. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18.
The primary responsibility of the committee is to discuss Colorado’s weed management challenges and craft solutions that best reflect public and private interests. The committee then makes recommendations to the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) concerning designation of state noxious weeds; classification of state noxious weeds; development and implementation of state weed management plans; and prescribed techniques for eradication, containment, and suppression of state noxious weeds.
The members of the committee play an important role in shaping CDA and state policy concerning noxious weeds. Their recommendations help protect landowners and the environment. The committee consists of 17 members who are appointed by the Commissioner of Agriculture.
CDA makes every effort to balance the interests of the committee and to ensure different geographic areas of the state are represented equally.
Members meet quarterly at the Broomfield office (or virtually until further notice), with at least one field trip and meeting out of the Denver area annually. Terms are two years in length and appointees are limited to two full consecutive terms each.
Positions becoming vacant in December are:
• Agricultural producer (one position) – one who engages in farming or ranching or growing non-traditional specialty crops.
• Resource specialist (one position) – one who works in weed science, landscape ecology, natural areas management or a similar field.
• A-large (one position) – one who can represent a perspective or profession or geographical area not served currently on the committee.
Nominations are currently being accepted and must be submitted no later than Dec. 18. For more information, visit
https://tinyurl.com/noxweedcom to be redirected to the noxious weed program page.
