Staff Report
The League of Women Voters, with Montrose County Public Health and commissioners, will host a webinar about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, from noon — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The webinar includes an update and Q&A session.
Commissioner Sue Hansen, chairwoman of the board of commissioners, will discuss the county COVID-19 response and expectations for successfully vaccinating community members.
Dr. Joseph Adragna, pandemic specialist, will discuss the benefits versus the risks of the vaccine, as well as the risks of not being vaccinated. He will also debunk vaccine myths and rumors.
Katie Yergensen, Montrose County Media Relations manager and co-lead for the vaccine effort, will share challenges and future plans for vaccine distribution
Jim Austin, director of Public Health for Montrose County, will discuss vaccine roll-out logistics including who is currently eligible to register, options for registration.
Participants will be able to ask questions of the panelists via the Zoom Q&A function during the panel presentation.
To join the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/92767775579, or call 1-669-900-9128. Enter ID 927 6777 5579.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.