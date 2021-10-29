Valley Food Partnership, a Montrose nonprofit, will begin accepting applications on Nov. 1 for its new Cultivating Farmers and Ranchers that Thrive (CFRT) program, which is dedicated to helping Hispanic, low-income, veteran and specialty crop producers find a place in agriculture.
The program is slated to consist of 11 classes and participants can apply for mentorship and internship opportunities.
Program participants will also gain access to the Western Slope Food and Farm Forum, farm and ranch tours and other special events.
“Valley Food Partnership and CFRT understand that access to land can be a large barrier to entry and as part of the program, they will be working with landowners and other entities to help secure land access for participants,” CFRT Program Manager Cally Hale said in a press release.
Valley Food Partnership is starting the new program after securing a three-year USDA Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program grant in August.
The program is in partnership with Holistic Management International, which focuses its efforts on providing new farmers and ranchers with holistic management, water conservation and soil health training. It also provides mentorship and internship opportunities with local farmers and support with land access.
Holistic Management International is expected to teach eight of the core curriculum classes within the program.
CFRT is currently searching for a project specialist to help secure land access for participants as well as coordinate evaluation on the CFRT program.
If you have any questions or want to learn more about the program, contact Hale at cally@valleyfoodpartnership.org or at 970-249-0705. Those interested can call or email for a digital or physical application.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone