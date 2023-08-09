Valley Symphony Association announces first-ever co-sponsors for season

The Valley Symphony Association announces two area organizations have come together as season co-partners, the VSA’s highest sponsorship level: Cimarron Wealth Management and The David Mize Family. This marks the first time the VSA has ever had season co-partners since its inception in 1970
“Cimarron Wealth Management has a deep-rooted history of support for our organization, and we are delighted to welcome them back to their second year of season partnership,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said.
"Something extraordinary happens when the community gathers together to share in the joy of music: it brings people closer and deepens the experience,” Michael Murphy, wealth advisor with CWM, said.
“For over 50 years, the VSA has been bringing people of all ages together to listen to beautiful music. The VSA enriches the regional community with live music; they give a diverse group of regional musicians an outlet for creating art and beauty; and they remain dedicated to passing on musical traditions to future generations.
“We are proud to support them for a second year as a season partner. We will be cheering them on at all six concerts of their 52nd season, and we hope you will, too.”
Season co-partner the David Mize Family is known throughout the Uncompahgre, North Fork, and Grand Valleys for their consistent and generous philanthropic efforts. “The David Mize Family has been a longstanding donor to the VSA, and we’re excited to welcome them as our first ever season co-partner,” Clubb said. “It’s thanks to generous supporters like these two organizations that the VSA can continue bringing classical music to life.”
The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. The VSA will launch season 52 on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater with their free, annual “Pops in the Park” concert.
The theme, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” will take listeners on a journey across the country, celebrating our rich heritage of culture and music. Selections will highlight contemporary music styles, Americana, marches, light classics, and more. The Montrose Community Band will open the concert at 6 p.m., and the VSA Orchestra and Chorus will take the stage at 7 p.m.
The VSA provides its free, outdoor Pops show annually to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music and to encourage season ticket sales, sponsorships, and underwriting.
“A regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization like the VSA is such a rare and special offering for our multi-generational musicians and regional audiences,” Clubb said. “An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that's valuable.”
For information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net.
Tickets for the upcoming November-April concert series at the Montrose Pavilion are also available online; in Delta at Clubb’s (417 Main St.); and in Montrose at season co-partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road) and Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St).
