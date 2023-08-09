Valley Symphony Association announces first-ever co-sponsors for season

Members of the VSA Orchestra at the Montrose Water Sports Park celebrate with a passing kayaker. (Katie Griffith/Bubbles Photography )

The Valley Symphony Association announces two area organizations have come together as season co-partners, the VSA’s highest sponsorship level: Cimarron Wealth Management and The David Mize Family. This marks the first time the VSA has ever had season co-partners since its inception in 1970 

“Cimarron Wealth Management has a deep-rooted history of support for our organization, and we are delighted to welcome them back to their second year of season partnership,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said.



