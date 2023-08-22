Valley Symphony Association calls for volunteers

Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus, 2022-2023 – Season 51. (Katie Griffith/Bubbles Photography)

For 52 years, the Valley Symphony Association has been bringing classical music to life by supporting volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork valleys.

Now, the VSA is calling all music lovers to volunteer for the VSA upcoming 52nd season.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?