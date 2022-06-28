The Valley Symphony Association recently announced that Vince Snowbarger of Ridgway has been elected to the VSA Board.
“I first attended the VSA’s 2017 Christmas by Candlelight concert and joined the VSA Chorus the following spring,” Snowbarger said.
He has been a VSA Chorus member ever since.
“I value the opportunity to perform, and I also appreciate the opportunity to provide a musical experience to our Valley communities.”
In addition to contributing to the VSA’s musical product as a volunteer vocalist, Snowbarger is committed to putting his diverse background to work as a board member to help the long-time all-volunteer regional performing arts group transition to a new era with a new orchestra conductor.
“Like many organizations, COVID hit the VSA hard, and rebooting has been a Herculean task for the leadership team,” Snowbarger said.
When long-time orchestra conductor Michael Kern retired in April at the end of the VSA’s 50th season, Snowbarger saw the opportunity to help the VSA through this change.
“New leadership on the podium offers an opportunity to build our audience and find new and different ways to connect with our communities,” he said. The conductor search is ongoing, with applications due Friday, July 1.
Snowbarger is retired from over 20 years in private legal practice and 11 years in senior executive management of a federal agency as the Deputy Director of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.
Since moving to Colorado in 2013, he’s served in various volunteer leadership capacities, from being his HOA’s board president, to serving as council chair of his church, from being chair of the Ouray County Road Commission, to serving on the Ouray County Planning Commission.
“Vince’s experience in many areas — legal matters, organizational structure, strategies and leadership, budgeting, fundraising, and communication—will be a tremendous asset to the VSA, and we are excited to welcome him to our leadership team,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said.
Bringing classical music to life since 1970, the Valley Symphony Association has culturally enriched the community and its members by bringing together some of the best volunteer musicians of all ages from the North Fork, Grand, and Uncompahgre Valleys and throughout the Western Slope to discover and perform works of great composers, past and present. Concerts range from classical orchestral to upbeat pops, from purely instrumental to purely choral, to a combination of both.
For information on season 51, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St) and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.net.