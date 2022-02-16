The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents its winter orchestra concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Montrose Pavilion.
The performance will feature a number of solo performances that will highlight musical storytelling that spans periods and emotions.
The VSA is in the midst of their milestone 50th season. A regional all-volunteer performing arts organization, the VSA supports musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork valleys.
“The VSA’s winter orchestra concert is all about drama – musical drama that tells a story and spans periods and emotions,” VSA conductor Michael Kern said. “From the depth of despair to the apex of exhilaration, these songs are filled with passion.”
From lush to poignant, quiet to dramatic, selections span 500 years, from the late 1600s to the 20th century.
Debra TenNapel, the VSA’s concertmaster since 2005, will be performing in her last concert with the VSA. TenNapel will also be a featured soloist, along with principal cellist Martha Ditto, soprano Allyson Cotham, and pianist Katy Kristoffersen.
As the VSA’s incoming chorus conductor, Kristoffersen will switch roles to direct the March “Flashback to the 70s” concert, a tip-of-the-hat to the orchestra’s founding in 1970.
“The 1970s span one of the most diverse musical decades of all time, so the spring choral concert will be full of songs people of all ages know and love,” Kristoffersen said.
TEI Rock Drills is the February concert partner.
“TEI was slated as the March 2020 concert partner, but COVID intervened. We’re so excited to thank them as a jubilee season concert partner,” VSA publicist Stacey Ryan said.
“The VSA has been a proud cultural institution on the Western Slope for 50 years. The benefits of having a symphony orchestra in our midst are numerous and important, as a vibrant arts community improves the quality of life of our employees and communities,” Sue Frank, president of TEI Rock Drills, said.
TEI is a local business in Montrose and an industry leader in the manufacture of rock drill excavator attachments, limited access drill rigs, safety equipment, and associated components.
“TEI has made it our mission to support such local and regional nonprofits like the VSA that provide important cultural experiences. We are excited to be a part of this concert series and help the VSA celebrate 50 years of quality music making,” Frank said.
“The music we perform is timeless and ageless,” VSA President Hartland H. Clubb Jr., said. “And with ticket prices for students 17 and under at just $5, young people can be introduced locally to this quintessential art form.”
Advance purchase adult tickets are $20 and are $25 at the door.
For information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.org. Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502
Main St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.