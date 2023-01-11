The Valley Symphony Association will perform “Young Composers: Be Inspired!” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

Presented with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Montrose Regional Health, concerts celebrating the composer’s journey, past and present, will be held at the Montrose Pavilion and feature both the orchestra and chorus.



