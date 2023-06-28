Valley Symphony awards painted violin

From left, Ben Larson, winner of the painted violin, with his father and VSA cellist, Tim Larson, accepts the prize from artist Kaitlynn Hurford. (Courtesy photo/VSA)

One lucky audience member who provided feedback for the Valley Symphony Association’s music director and orchestra conductor selection process is now one, unique violin richer.

Concert-goer Ben Larson is the winner of a beautiful, hand-painted violin donated by VSA Chorus member Kaitlynn Hurford. The artist and chorister used her talent to paint a violin that was the focus of VSA’s season-long conductor search. She used photographs from past performances, along with colors and imagery, from the VSA’s season 51 branding.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?