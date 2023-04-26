Lions and toucans and bees, oh my!  

The Valley Youth Orchestra will finish its 2022-23 season with a "Musical Menagerie" at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Calvary Chapel of Montrose and a Chamber Orchestra concert at 3 p.m. April 30, at Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in Cedaredge.



