The Valley Youth Orchestra will finish its 2022-23 season with a "Musical Menagerie" at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Calvary Chapel of Montrose and a Chamber Orchestra concert at 3 p.m. April 30, at Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in Cedaredge.
The Musical Menagerie is a free concert that will delight young and young-at-heart with music that describes the animal kingdom. The VYO is comprised of three ensembles based on musician ability with a strong mentorship program that allows advanced musicians to sit alongside the younger players.
Selections will include Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins, El Toro, La Paloma, Selections from Carnival of the Animals, Theme from Swan Lake and more.
Join VYO musicians after the concert for an Instrument Petting Zoo — violins, violas, cellos and basses will be available in the lobby for audience members to play.
Calvary Chapel is located in the Penn Center Mall, 2201 S. Townsend Ave.
Join the advanced musicians from the VYO and their string teachers at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St. in Cedaredge.
The Chamber Orchestra will present jazz, bluegrass, classical, Celtic and Latin music performed by soloists and small ensembles, and will combine at the end to play Broadway tunes from their March concert.
Tickets are $8/adults and $4/students, and can be purchased at www.gmaec.org or at the door.
The VYO has provided ensemble opportunities for young string players ages 8-18 in the Uncompahgre, North Fork and Grand Valley communities since 1999. The Valley Youth Orchestra is a board-run, non-profit organization with a mission to inspire young string musicians in a nurturing environment with a focus on peer mentoring and musical excellence.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone