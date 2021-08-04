Vastag named new director of Community Options

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Community Options, Inc. has hired John Vastag as its new executive director.
“John rose to the top of the field of candidates like cream in a jar of fresh milk,” said Darcy Arnold, board president and head of the search committee
Vastag is a native of Hebron, North Dakota, and a graduate of Minot State University with a degree in Special Education. He comes to Community Options, Inc. with a strong background in the Human Services field. Most of his career has been focused on serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Most recently, Vastag served as CEO of Development Homes, Inc., a large nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual disabilities in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He has also been the director of Health & Medical Transformation for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, and director of Legislative Affairs for Sanford Health of Fargo, North Dakota
Vastag has always been community service oriented and participated with many associations in the communities where he lived and worked. He has recently extended “meet and greet” invitations to local dignitaries and looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Montrose and Delta communities.
Away from the office, Vastag enjoys spending time with his family. He likes to explore his creative talents in his woodworking shop and appreciates the great outdoors through hiking, fishing and hunting. The recreation opportunities available on the Western Slope of Colorado were a definite part of the decision to move to Montrose.
Vastag succeeds Tom Turner, who served as the executive director of Community Options, Inc. for 26 years. When Turner announced his retirement in January, the board of directors acknowledged there would be many challenges in finding a new leader. Turner’s legacy of extraordinary leadership and commitment left a tremendous vacancy that was not easily filled.
“John is clearly the best person to be the new leader of Community Options, Inc, and he has the unanimous support of our board,” Arnold said. “During the selection process, the board took the painstaking, thorough approach that our clients, employees and partners expected and deserved.”
Community Options, Inc., established in 1972, provides and coordinates services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
